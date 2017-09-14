Watch: Raging bull goes on rampage outside West Australian parliament

Source:
There may be a few snakes in politics, but the West Australian parliament today found out that bulls just don't belong there at all.
A bull (or steer rather - which is a castrated bull) bucked away from its owner yesterday and went on a brief rampage in the grounds outside the West Australian parliament.
The reason the steer was there in the first place was Aussie farmers were gathering to raise awareness for the plight of farmers with mental illness.
Most of the other bulls in attendance appeared to behave themselves, in the footage captured by Seven News.
