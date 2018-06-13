 

Watch: Raccoon's attempt to scale large office block captivates US, watchers hold their breaths as live streams monitor his every move

A raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul, Minnesota, is captivating onlookers and generating a social media frenzy after it started scaling an office building.

The woodland creature has become so famous it now has its own Twitter account.
Source: Associated Press

Onlookers and reporters tracked the critter's progress at it climbed the UBS Tower yesterday, interrupting work and causing anxiety for some. By Tuesday afternoon, it had stopped on a ledge more than 20 stories high.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon. The woodland creature also had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, "I made a big mistake."

Many feared for the raccoon's safety.

The raccoon was first spotted on a ledge Tuesday morning, just a few stories high. St. Paul Animal Control believed it may have been there all night before it started heading skyward.

The raccoon can currently sleeping on a ledge on a Twitter livestream of its progress. The Twitter account says the little creature was heading back down the building before settling in for a nap.

