Watch: Queensland town turned into island after flash flooding from record rainfall

AAP

Sudden downfalls have caused flash flooding in parts of southeast Queensland, with close to 80mm falling in just one hour yesterday with the wet weather continuing today.

Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.
The small country town of Winton has been turned into an inland island following days of torrential downpours in the area.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded close to 130mm at Loders Creek and more than 150mm at Bonogin in the Gold Coast Hinterland since 9am on Monday.

Bureau forecaster David Crock told AAP Loders Creek, near Southport, was hit with 80mm of rainfall in just one hour.

In Brisbane, Lake Kurwongbah near North Lakes had the highest rainfall with close to 120mm.

Several roads are closed in Mudgeeraba due to flood waters with police warning drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Mr Crock said the rain should ease after today. "The showers are unlikely to reach the intensity we've seen," he said.

However, strong winds will pick up today with the bureau issuing a warning for coastal areas from Townsville down to the Gold Coast.

Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018.

LIVE: Taylor brings up superb century for NZ with Latham scoring half ton to keep Black Caps' run chase alive against England in fourth ODI

Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

Police at scene of mystery Auckland deaths in Grey Lynn.

Mystery surrounds discovery of two bodies in central Auckland suburb

Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.

Watch: Queensland town turned into island after flash flooding from record rainfall

Watch how the Easter Sunday fight is about to be promoted to TV audiences in the UK.

Watch: Blockbuster TV trailer for Parker v Joshua mega-fight released

The former PM said we're not there yet, but political parties can be the "greatest champions of women's representation".

Helen Clark on Jacinda Ardern's baby, Hillary Clinton and the #MeToo movement

The country's first elected female prime minister spoke about a range of topics at an event celebrating 125 years since women gained the vote in New Zealand.

00:30
He said they needed to make sure there was a blend of "good experience, but with new talent coming through".

Simon Bridges not expecting anymore National Party resignations soon but there could be more 'over time'

He said National needs a blend of "good experience, but with new talent coming through".

Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.

09:53
Everything is covered from the MP’s view on compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they’d every go on Dancing with the Stars.

Quick fire questions with National's Nikki Kaye and Labour's Michael Wood

We cover compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they'd ever go on Dancing with the Stars.



 
