Watch: Queensland town turned into island after flash flooding from record rainfall

Sudden downfalls have caused flash flooding in parts of southeast Queensland, with close to 80mm falling in just one hour yesterday with the wet weather continuing today.

The small country town of Winton has been turned into an inland island following days of torrential downpours in the area.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded close to 130mm at Loders Creek and more than 150mm at Bonogin in the Gold Coast Hinterland since 9am on Monday.



Bureau forecaster David Crock told AAP Loders Creek, near Southport, was hit with 80mm of rainfall in just one hour.

In Brisbane, Lake Kurwongbah near North Lakes had the highest rainfall with close to 120mm.



Several roads are closed in Mudgeeraba due to flood waters with police warning drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions.



Mr Crock said the rain should ease after today. "The showers are unlikely to reach the intensity we've seen," he said.