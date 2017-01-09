 

Watch: Queen's granddaughter falls from horse just weeks after miscarriage

Source:

1 NEWS

The Queen's granddaughter has suffered an awful fall from her horse during an Australian polo match, just weeks after a miscarriage.

Zara Phillips took a tumble but recovered in true royal fashion.
Source: 7 News

Zara Tindall and her husband, retired England rugby player Mike Tindall, helped launch the Magic Millions carnival on the Gold Coast this weekend, where the Queen's granddaughter managed to remain graceful despite falling from her horse. 

The moment Ms Tindall fell from her polo horse was caught on camera, but the 35-year-old can be seen quickly jumping to her feet and remounting the horse to continue playing. 

The fall comes just weeks after royal officials announced that the couple unfortunately "lost their baby".

Ms Tindall and her husband attended the event after just recently arriving in Australia from England.

"You guys are very lucky to have amazing weather, amazing backdrop to have the polo here at the same time," Mrs Tindall told 7 News .

