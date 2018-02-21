Watch: Queen Elizabeth rubs shoulders with fashion doyen Anna Wintour in first London Fashion Week appearance

Britain's Queen Elizabeth overnight made her first visit to London Fashion Week to present an award recognising British design excellence.

The 91-year-old monarch gave out the first Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to London-born Richard Quinn.

She sat next to American Vogue chief editor Anna Wintour in the front row to view Quinn's runway show.

The Queen wore an Angela Kelly duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket detailed with tiny Swarovski crystals.

Quinn established his label in 2016 after studying fashion at Central Saint Martins.