Watch: Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to victims of UK terror attacks in annual Christmas message

Associated Press

Elizabeth used her annual Christmas message to pay tribute to the way London and Manchester pulled together after terror attacks earlier this year.

"Home" was the theme of the monarch's message and the Queen also paid tribute to her husband Prince Philip.
The brief speech was televised on Christmas Day in the United Kingdom and the 51 other Commonwealth countries.

The Queen, seated at a desk in her study, praised Manchester, hit by a suicide bomber in May, and London, which endured attacks on Parliament, London Bridge and other landmarks.

She said the cities' "powerful identities shone through over the past 12 months in the face of appalling attacks."

Meghan Markle were all smiles in her first appearance with the Queen.
The queen said it was her privilege to visit young survivors of the attack on a Manchester concert hall as they were recovering from the blast which claimed 22 lives.

"I describe that hospital visit as a 'privilege' because the patients I met were an example to us all, showing extraordinary bravery and resilience," Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth also had kind words for her husband, who this year stepped down from most public duties because of his advancing years. She praised him for his "support and unique sense of humour."

