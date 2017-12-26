Watch: Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to victims of UK terror attacks in annual Christmas message

Elizabeth used her annual Christmas message to pay tribute to the way London and Manchester pulled together after terror attacks earlier this year.

The brief speech was televised on Christmas Day in the United Kingdom and the 51 other Commonwealth countries.

The Queen, seated at a desk in her study, praised Manchester, hit by a suicide bomber in May, and London, which endured attacks on Parliament, London Bridge and other landmarks.

She said the cities' "powerful identities shone through over the past 12 months in the face of appalling attacks."

The queen said it was her privilege to visit young survivors of the attack on a Manchester concert hall as they were recovering from the blast which claimed 22 lives.

"I describe that hospital visit as a 'privilege' because the patients I met were an example to us all, showing extraordinary bravery and resilience," Elizabeth said.