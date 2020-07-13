TODAY |

Watch: Qantas 747 departs Sydney airport for the final time as airline retires fleet

For the final time a Qantas 747-400 has departed Sydney's Kingsford Smith International Airport.

The Australian airline is retiring its fleet of 747s, but offered fans the chance to take one last flight on departures from Sydney and other cities.

Today's flight had passengers on board who paid AU$747 for a business class ticket or AU$400 for economy.

The fleet was to be grounded at the end of the year, but was brought forward due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated the industry.

Qantas has largely halted all international flights until the end of March 2021, and has laid off thousands of staff. 

