Watch: Pro and anti-Donald Trump protestors clash in Texas

Source:Associated Press
One person was arrested for assault as things heated up between US President Donald Trump demonstrators and counterprotesters in Austin yesterday, local media reported.
The pro-Trump march set out from the Texas State Capitol and made its way through downtown Austin in a show of support for the US president and in stance for conservative values, according to event organizers.
Police was seen trying to separate the two sides and they shouted at each other.
Local media reported the arrest of one person - unclear from which side - following the clashes.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news