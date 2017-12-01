Watch: Prince William personally delivers Prince George's letter to Santa

Source:Associated Press
According to Prince George's Christmas list, there's only thing he wants from Santa at the end of the month.
Prince William is in Helsinki on a tour of Finland and had time to hand-deliver his son's wish-list to Father Christmas himself.
While there was plenty of space on the list, Prince George only identified one item he would like - a police car.
"He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK," said Prince William.
The third-in-line to the British throne also made sure he ticked the "nice" box, rather than the "naughty".
"He's been a nice boy," Prince William confirms.
