Watch: Prince William personally delivers Prince George's letter to Santa

According to Prince George's Christmas list, there's only thing he wants from Santa at the end of the month.

Prince William is in Helsinki on a tour of Finland and had time to hand-deliver his son's wish-list to Father Christmas himself.

While there was plenty of space on the list, Prince George only identified one item he would like - a police car.

"He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK," said Prince William.

The third-in-line to the British throne also made sure he ticked the "nice" box, rather than the "naughty".