Watch: Prince William hopes brother's engagement will mean he stays 'out of my fridge'

Source:Associated Press
Britain's Prince William on Wednesday said he was delighted that his younger brother Prince Harry is engaged to actress Meghan Markle.
Speaking at an ice rink in Helsinki, Finland - where he is on official duty - William said he was looking forward to the big day.
William is making his first official visit to the Nordic nation, which is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its independence from Russia in 1917 with a year-long series of events
