TODAY |

Watch: Prince William and Kate shear sheep, put their rural skills to the test

APTN
More From
World
Royalty
Animals
UK and Europe
Farming

Prince William showed off a previously hidden talent for sheep-shearing during a tour of the rural town of Kaswick in the north of England.

With his wife Kate looking on, the Prince took a turn with the shears at a sheep farm.

Kate then had a turn. 

The royal couple, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also took part in another traditional countryside activity - they helped to build a dry stone wall. 

They also visited food stalls at the local farmers' market and met with volunteers from the local community, including responders from the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Looks like the royal couple have some hidden talents, judging by their efforts in Kaswick, northern England. Source: APTN
    More From
    World
    Royalty
    Animals
    UK and Europe
    Farming
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    04:01
    There have been a number of dramatic births down south lately, leading some to call for better services.
    Wanaka mum says she was 'incredibly lucky' nothing went wrong after giving birth in midwife's office
    2
    The arrival of the bulk discount retailer could shake up the supermarket industry.
    Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
    3
    Animal welfare group concerned about inhumanely-bred puppies being sold on social media
    4
    Amie Schofield hopes her youngest child, Victory, will be accepted for who she is.
    Utah family with intersex child intent on making world more accepting place
    5
    Auckland teen with Down syndrome and barber shop owner spark an unlikely friendship
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE

    Radiohead to release music stolen for ransom to save climate campaigners
    00:18
    The farming extravaganza is taking place at Mystery Creek, Hamilton.

    Fine weather forecast as New Zealand's biggest agricultural event, Fieldays, begins

    South Korea agencies can't confirm Kim Jong Un's assassinated brother was a CIA source

    'Look at those dead eyes' - Owner of sheep killed by dogs in Hastings recounts the 'chilling' find