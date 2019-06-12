Watch: Prince William and Kate shear sheep, put their rural skills to the test

Prince William showed off a previously hidden talent for sheep-shearing during a tour of the rural town of Kaswick in the north of England.
With his wife Kate looking on, the Prince took a turn with the shears at a sheep farm.
Kate then had a turn.
The royal couple, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also took part in another traditional countryside activity - they helped to build a dry stone wall.
They also visited food stalls at the local farmers' market and met with volunteers from the local community, including responders from the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team.