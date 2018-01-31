 

Watch: Prince William and Kate Middleton wow crowds during visit to Sweden

Associated Press

Britain's Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge took a shot at bandy overnight to kick off a visit to Sweden and Norway — with William winning a penalty shootout in the game, a Swedish sport similar to ice hockey.

The British royals were joined by members of Sweden’s royal family in Stockholm.
Source: Associated Press

Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, was beaten in a penalty shootout by her husband when they joined a group of young Swedes playing the game on an outdoor ice rink in downtown Stockholm.

The duchess is an accomplished hockey player and a member of both her school and university teams.

Bandy is popular in Sweden and has similarities to both hockey and football as a small ball instead of a puck is used, and teams of 11 play on ice rinks.

After a hot cocoa to warm up, the royal couple headed to the palace for a luncheon with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia before visiting a museum that tells the story of the Nobel prizes.

Their trip also includes a visit to a medical institute to meet academics and discuss Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges, a subject the royals have campaigned about.

William and Kate, both 35, will continue to Norway on Thursday for a two-day visit.

