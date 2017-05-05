Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

Prince Philip has joked about his advanced years at a palace reception hours after officials announced his retirement from public duties from later this year.

Responding to a comment from mathematician Michael Atiyah, who told him he was sorry to hear he was standing down, Philip quipped: "Well I can't stand up much longer."

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit at St. James's Palace this morning, alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

The Order of Merit is an honour given to those with achievements in the arts, learning, literature and science.

The Royal Family announced the move last night which came after speculation over a reported emergency meeting of the Queen's entire household last night (NZT).

In a statement issued about Prince Philip, who will turn 96 next month, the Royal Family said the Queen's husband would attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen.

"Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time," the statement said.

The Duke has the full support of the Queen, it said.

Prince Philip is Patron, President or a member of more than 780 organisations, "with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements".

"Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family," the statement said in regards to the Queen.