Watch: Prince Harry's convoy leaves his hotel to head for Royal Wedding in Windsor

Prince Harry has left the Coworth Park Hotel in Ascot and started to make his way to Windsor where he is marrying American actress Meghan Markle tonight.

Footage shows a large convoy with a heavy police presence making its way to Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II conferred a dukedom on Prince Harry - making him the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

The new title will mean that when Harry marries Meghan, she will become the Duchess of Sussex.

The secondary titles are for use in Scotland and Northern Ireland.