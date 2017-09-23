 

Watch: Prince Harry shares a laugh with wounded soldiers as he launches Invictus Games in Toronto

Associated Press

Wounded soldiers from several countries shook hands, conversed and shared a laugh with Prince Harry today as the royal readied to launch the Invictus Games in Toronto this weekend.

Harry founded the Games in 2014 as a way to inspire and motivate wounded soldiers on their paths to recovery.
The Games, a multi-sport event for injured and sick soldiers, including current and veteran members of the forces, run until Sept. 30 and are being hosted in Canada for the first time.

