Watch: Prince Harry shares a laugh with wounded soldiers as he launches Invictus Games in Toronto

Source:Associated Press
Wounded soldiers from several countries shook hands, conversed and shared a laugh with Prince Harry today as the royal readied to launch the Invictus Games in Toronto this weekend.
The Games, a multi-sport event for injured and sick soldiers, including current and veteran members of the forces, run until Sept. 30 and are being hosted in Canada for the first time.
Harry founded the Games in 2014 as a way to inspire and motivate wounded soldiers on their paths to recovery.
