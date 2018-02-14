Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embark on Scottish charm offensive ahead of May wedding

As they were shown around the kitchen, the couple shared their enthusiasm for cheese and ham toasties, while Harry veered off-topic to question a French member of staff which country she is supporting in the ongoing Six Nations rugby championship.



Leaving the cafe, the fashionable Markle wore a tartan coat by Burberry to honor the plaid for which Scotland is known.



It was the couple's fourth official engagement together as Harry introduces Markle to various parts of Britain.



They plan to meet members of the public and with various organizations involved in community work.



The American actress and Harry are set to marry at Windsor Castle on May 20 (1am NZDT).

