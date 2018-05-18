Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive at Windsor Castle as wedding rehearsals take place

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle were spotted being driven onto the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday afternoon (Friday morning NZ time) ahead of their wedding on Sunday.

Today, British military personnel rehearsed for a gala procession through Windsor that will follow Sunday's ceremony, which will be televised live around the world.

The rehearsal came as Kensington Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle's father will not attend the ceremony at St. George's Chapel.

Kensington Palace's statement puts to rest days of speculation about whether Markle's father, Thomas, would walk her down the aisle - as the palace had previously said.

It's believed by some that Meghan will instead be walked down the aisle by her mother.

The wedding day festivities will include a 25-minute carriage ride outside the ground of Windsor Castle by the newlyweds after the ceremony.

More than 2,600 members of the public have been invited onto the castle grounds to watch the procession.