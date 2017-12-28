Watch: Prince Harry has high profile guests as he turns interviewer on BBC radio show

Former President Barack Obama told Prince Harry in an interview broadcast today that those in leadership roles must recognise that the people they are supposed to be serving "are not abstractions."

He spoke with Harry in the Prince's capacity as guest editor of the BBC Radio 4 news programme. Both men said the interview, recorded in Canada in September, was Obama's first since leaving the presidency in January.

He cited improved treatment of African-Americans and greatly expanded opportunities for young women as achievements of the past few generations that give him hope for the future.