Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding LIVE with TVNZ

TVNZ has you covered for a big night of Royal wedding excitement, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

On TVNZ 1, action will start at 5pm with Prince Harry and Meghan: Truly, Madly, Deeply.

Joy Reid will be live from Windsor during the 6pm bulletin, bringing you all the latest before the ceremony begins.

At 7pm Meghan Markel: The First 100 Days will screen, followed by An Invitation to a Royal Wedding at 8.05pm.

At 9.05pm, the BBC's live coverage will begin on TVNZ 1, with the ceremony expected to start around 11pm NZT.