Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding LIVE with TVNZ

TVNZ has you covered for a big night of Royal wedding excitement, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.
On TVNZ 1, action will start at 5pm with Prince Harry and Meghan: Truly, Madly, Deeply.
Joy Reid will be live from Windsor during the 6pm bulletin, bringing you all the latest before the ceremony begins.
At 7pm Meghan Markel: The First 100 Days will screen, followed by An Invitation to a Royal Wedding at 8.05pm.
At 9.05pm, the BBC's live coverage will begin on TVNZ 1, with the ceremony expected to start around 11pm NZT.
The ceremony, and all the highlights, can also be watched at 1 NEWS NOW.
