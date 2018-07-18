Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned by beautiful song during exhibition honouring Nelson Mandela

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visited an exhibition in London charting the life of Nelson Mandela today - the eve of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the anti-apartheid leader.

During the visit, the royal couple met Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, Mandela's granddaughter. Prince Harry has carried out charity work in southern Africa, while Meghan has said that Mandela is one of her heroes.

Harry has visited sites associated with Mandela, including his Robben Island prison cell, and a former Mandela aide has said that Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a solid friendship with the South African leader.