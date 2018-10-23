 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to rapturous applause from excited fans in Fiji

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Royalty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received a warm welcome in Fiji after touching down in Suva this afternoon.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama was on hand to welcome the pair as they stepped off a Qantas plane onto a windy runway at Nausori Airport.

Prince Harry then inspected the guard of honour that had also gathered on the runway before re-joining his wife to meet the Prime Minister and other Fijian dignitaries.

Locals have gathered in Albert Park to greet the couple, cheering and waving Fijian flags as they watched footage of them stepping onto Fijian soil.

The royal couple will be in Fiji for three days as they continue their first tour together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down this afternoon after attending the Invictus Games in Sydney.
Topics
World
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:12
The deputy Prime Minister took his chance during the tense exchange to slip in a dig at National’s leader.
Watch: Winston Peters made to apologise for cheeky jab at Simon Bridges' leadership woes
2
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down this afternoon after attending the Invictus Games in Sydney.
Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to rapturous applause from excited fans in Fiji
3
National Party support drops below Labour in latest 1 NEWS poll
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
5
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:22
The president said he will know more information about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi very soon because of the top intelligence people in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Trump not satisfied with Saudi explanations about journalist Khashoggi's death
This photo provided by Fox 12 Oregon shows a small kitten that was recently found glued to a busy road near Silverton, Ore. The kitten, who is expected to make a full recovery after a visit to the veterinarian, has found a new home with his rescuer, Chuck Hawley, whose wife named the kitten "Sticky." (Fox 12 Oregon via AP)

US man finds five-week-old kitten glued to busy road
00:19
The giant sea bridge, set to be the world’s longest, cost $30 billion and is two years late.

World's longest sea crossing bridge, connecting Hong Kong and mainland China, to open this week
The New York City Pride Parade celebrating all lifestyle choices. Flags at the parade. The parade route was lined with tens-of thousands of spectators supporting the event.

Fury over President Trump administration's reported targeting of transgender people with new definition