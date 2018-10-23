Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to rapturous applause from excited fans in Fiji

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received a warm welcome in Fiji after touching down in Suva this afternoon.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama was on hand to welcome the pair as they stepped off a Qantas plane onto a windy runway at Nausori Airport.

Prince Harry then inspected the guard of honour that had also gathered on the runway before re-joining his wife to meet the Prime Minister and other Fijian dignitaries.

Locals have gathered in Albert Park to greet the couple, cheering and waving Fijian flags as they watched footage of them stepping onto Fijian soil.