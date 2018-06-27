Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan join Queen at Young Leaders Awards ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have attended the Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony in London overnight celebrating the achievements of young people from across the Commonwealth.

A number of celebrities also attended the event at Buckingham Palace including former footballer David Beckham and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams.

Harry said in a speech that it was "heartening" to meet the youngsters.

"You are the hope and optimism the world needs and we will all do everything that we can to support you in it."

He said he will continue to work with young people as a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador and added: "I guess you can say you're stuck with me."