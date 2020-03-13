Watch: Prince Charles cracks himself up after pulling out of red-carpet handshake

Prince Charles offered a handshake to guests at the Prince's Trust Awards at the London Palladium, before correcting himself and making a palms-together prayer gesture.

The prince greeted celebrities including rocker Ronnie Wood and actors including Richard E. Grant, Anna Friel and Pierce Brosnan with a 'namaste.'

UK royals are altering the usual protocol amid public health concerns over the coronavirus.

For

most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organisation, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

