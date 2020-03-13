TODAY |

Watch: Prince Charles cracks himself up after pulling out of red-carpet handshake

Source:  Associated Press

Prince Charles offered a handshake to guests at the Prince's Trust Awards at the London Palladium, before correcting himself and making a palms-together prayer gesture.

The senior royal pulled out late of a handshake with Sir Kenneth Olisa, preferring a prayer gesture instead.

The prince greeted celebrities including rocker Ronnie Wood and actors including Richard E. Grant, Anna Friel and Pierce Brosnan with a 'namaste.'  

UK royals are altering the usual protocol amid public health concerns over the coronavirus.  
Thankfully Mark Rutte and Jaap van Dissel saw the funny side of his brain fade. Source: Associated Press

most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.  For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Jacinda Ardern not shying away from shaking hands amid coronavirus pandemic

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organisation, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

An Auckland doctor says it’s important to remember Covid-19 is contracted through the eyes, nose and mouth. Source: Seven Sharp


