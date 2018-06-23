Watch: Prince Charles and Camilla visit UK town at centre of spy poisoning

Source:Associated Press
Britain's Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall today visited the city of Salisbury, which is still recovering in the wake of the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in March.
The royal visit was designed to support the local economy and community after the poisonings sparked a long decontamination process, investigations and a sharp drop in tourism.
Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia spent weeks hospitalised in a critical condition after they were found unconscious in Salisbury on March 4.
Britain blames Russia for the poisonings - a charge Moscow vehemently denies.
