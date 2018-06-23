 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Prince Charles and Camilla visit UK town at centre of spy poisoning

share

Source:

Associated Press

Britain's Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall today visited the city of Salisbury, which is still recovering in the wake of the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in March.

The royals met the police officer who fell ill after responding to a nerve agent attack in Salisbury.
Source: Associated Press

The royal visit was designed to support the local economy and community after the poisonings sparked a long decontamination process, investigations and a sharp drop in tourism.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia spent weeks hospitalised in a critical condition after they were found unconscious in Salisbury on March 4.

Britain blames Russia for the poisonings - a charge Moscow vehemently denies.

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

01:13
2
Dr Windell Boutte is facing nearly 100 complaints from former patients.

Doctor filmed dancing and rapping while patients out cold explains her actions


00:24
3
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

00:14
4
Mitchell Drummond scored the first seven pointer in the tournament's history as his side won 44-8 in Perth.

Watch: Crusaders halfback scores seven-point 'Power Try' in World Series Rugby demolition of Western Force

5
Miss Great Britain 2009 Sophie Gradon arrives at the Miss Great Britain party, at the Red Room, at Les Ambassadeurs, Mayfair, central London. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)

Love Island UK contestant, Sophie Gradon, dead at 32

00:15
Buckman set up his centre Rob Thompson with a simple try after a surge down the right flank in his team’s 29-10 victory in Invercargill.

Richard 'Barracuda' Buckman ignites late attack as Highlanders outclass plucky French Barbarians in Invercargill

The Highlanders defeated the French Barbarians 29-10 at Rugby Park in Invercargill tonight.

04:01
In the latest edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: History in Cook Islands election, and controversy at Utah graduation

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region. 1 NEWS.


00:24
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

There were 71 passengers onboard the plane when an engine failed.

02:19
Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten started Give a Kid a Blanket in 2015.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

Hundreds of Kiwis have donated to Give a Kid a Blanket since it started in 2015, providing warmth for thousands of children and families living rough in Auckland.

01:43
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Saturday is the day for outdoor plans, but brace for rain and snow in the south from Sunday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 