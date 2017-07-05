Watch: Prince Charles and Camilla giggle uncontrollably during Inuit throat singing performance

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles were seen giggling during a performance of Inuit throat singing in Canada last week.

The royal couple were attending a welcome ceremony in Iqaluit, a town on the edge of the Arctic Circle in the Canadian territory of Nunavut.

The footage shows the Duchess turning to her husband seated next to her as she is unable to control her laughter.

The video emerged after the royals' three-day visit to Canada that culminated in Ottawa on Saturday with celebrations to mark Canada's 150th anniversary.