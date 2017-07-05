 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Prince Charles and Camilla giggle uncontrollably during Inuit throat singing performance

share

Source:

AAP

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles were seen giggling during a performance of Inuit throat singing in Canada last week.

The video showing the couple unable to control their laughter during a welcoming ceremony in Canada last week has just emerged.
Source: Associated Press

The royal couple were attending a welcome ceremony in Iqaluit, a town on the edge of the Arctic Circle in the Canadian territory of Nunavut.

The footage shows the Duchess turning to her husband seated next to her as she is unable to control her laughter.

The video emerged after the royals' three-day visit to Canada that culminated in Ottawa on Saturday with celebrations to mark Canada's 150th anniversary.

According to the Telegraph, Inuit throat singing is performed in a duet by female singers who breath in and out in a competition to see who can last the longest. 

Related

Royalty

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:59
1
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:29
2
Sagan's 2017 Tour de France campaign is over' with an UCI official saying his actions "endangered several riders."

World champ Peter Sagan booted from Tour de France for brutally elbowing rival, causing horrific crash

3
Travellers wait in long queues at Auckland International Airport as a system failure causes check-in delays.

People driving to Auckland Airport warned to expect delays

00:12
4
The video showing the couple unable to control their laughter during a welcoming ceremony in Canada last week has just emerged.

Watch: Prince Charles and Camilla giggle uncontrollably during Inuit throat singing performance

00:40
5
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

02:08
The warning comes with the release of a report by the Chief Censor.

Portrayal of sexual violence in media is having a negative effect on Kiwi teenagers - Chief Censor's report

Most teens surveyed said their parents were unaware of what they were watching.

02:18
The claim by church leaders comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

The claim comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:59
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

00:31
Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks," says Archdeacon Martin Robinson.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ