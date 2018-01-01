 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: President Trump ends 2017 with highlights reel of his first year in office

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump capped 2017 today with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office. He gave a plug to American exceptionalism, too.

In the video a happy Trump addresses crowds of troops and supporters.
Source: Twitter / Donald J. Trump

In the video running three and a half minutes, scenes of Trump with military personnel, Border Patrol agents and other world leaders are set to a stirring soundtrack as he declares of his country: "We gave birth to the modern world and we will shape tomorrow's world with the strength and skill of American hands."

Trump cited his success in placing a new justice on the Supreme Court, his efforts to cut regulations and his big win on overhauling taxes, which he falsely described as the "largest tax cut in the history of our country".

Trump offered the video with a New Year's Eve message, saying: "What a year it's been, and we're just getting started. Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Happy New Year!!"

He later offered another Twitter message, loaded with his signature bombast: "As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!"

The president is spending the holidays in Palm Beach, where his Mar-a-Lago club hosts an annual New Year's Eve bash. At the event last year, hundreds of guests gathered in the club's grand ballroom, including action star Sylvester Stallone and romance novel model Fabio.

The White House said Trump been briefed on New Year's Eve security precautions around the country and will continue to monitor those efforts.

Trump offered his condolences to the victims of a shooting in suburban Denver that killed one sheriff's deputy and wounded six other people, including four deputies. He tweeted: "We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!"

Trump had lunch with Florida Gov. Rick Scott today. The White House said they discussed hurricane recovery efforts, the need to improve infrastructure "and many other matters important to the people of Florida".

The governor came with some specific concerns: the need for repairs to the federally operated Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee and the recovery of Florida's citrus industry from Hurricane Irma, said his spokesman, John Tupps.

Trump has encouraged Scott to challenge Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat, in 2018. Scott said in December that he had not made up his mind, though there have been multiple signs he is considering a run.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Revellers drink on man made island in Tairua estuary.

Revellers build sand island in estuary on New Year's Eve to avoid Coromandel liquor ban

00:38
2
Mandy van Houten's co-workers say she should share the money, but only her signature was on the ticket.

US waitress pockets $400K lottery win as co-workers miss out

3

Two people dead in light plane crash in Northland

4

Smokers have new reason to kick the habit as tobacco tax increase rings in today

5
ANZ Boeing 747 400 at Auckland Airport New Zealand. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Passenger's medical event on Air New Zealand flight from Bueno Aires to Auckland forces plane to turn around

Two people dead in light plane crash in Northland

The accident happened in Te Kopuru, near Dargaville.

Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

The ads says Lorde's decision showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.

New Zealand babies born in 2018 expected to see 2100

They're predicted to be around for the 260th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi and 21 Rugby World Cups, according to Unicef.

02:23
The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 