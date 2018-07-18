Watch: President Trump calls former CIA Director 'a very bad guy', in wake of explosive Putin news conference

US President Donald Trump responded to criticism of his news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin by calling one of his fiecest critics, former CIA Director John Brennan, 'a very bad guy.'



Trump, in an interview recorded in Helsinki with Tucker Carlson of Fox News, criticised other current and former intelligence officials without repudiating or clarifying his statements from the news conference earlier that day.



But on Tuesday, he asserted that he simply misspoke when he said he saw no reason to believe Russia had interfered in the 2016 US election.