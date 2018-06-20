Watch: President Trump bizarrely hugs American flag after speech railing against illegal immigration, boasting of detaining family units

US President Donald Trump today hugged an American flag positioned on the stage, following a speech in which he said he would detain family units together, instead of separating the children.

Trump gave a speech to the National Federation of Independent Business, during which he repeatedly railed against illegal immigration.

He discussed immigration at length, including his "zero tolerance" policy that separates families at the US-Mexico border, The Hill reports.

Trump concluded his speech by praising small business owners, saying, “We’re doing well as a country, and you are the ones truly who are making America great again."

He then clapped and hugged the flag as he walked off stage.

The move harkens back to Trump's presidential campaign, during which he hugged US flags at a town hall in New Hampshire and at a rally in Florida.

Trump's speech came amid increasing outrage from Republican and Democratic lawmakers over his administration's policy that instructs the Department of Homeland Security to separate families.