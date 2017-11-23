Watch: Pregnant Kate Middleton takes on off-road obstacle course in 4WD

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge each tested their off-road skills in an obstacle course in Solihull, England.

Pregnant Kate Middleton and Price William visited the Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing plant today (NZT).

The expecting pair then met with Mountain Rescue Volunteers, who use the vehicles made at the factory.

Both took to the wheel of separate 4x4 vehicles, to drive a bumpy rocky obstacle course, each paired with an instructor in the passenger seats.