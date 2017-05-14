Watch: Portugal take home Eurovision gold after winning contest

Source:AAP
Portugal has won over the audience, judges and voters at home to claim the top spot at Eurovision Singing Contest 2017.
Acts from over 40 countries battled against the world's best for a spot in the grand finale, joining 25 other performers.
A panel of judges, voters in the audience and at home or through the Eurovision app contributed to the winning act.
Portugal not only has the prestigious Microphone trophy, but they have the chance to host the competition at home next year.
