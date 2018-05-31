Watch: Porsche ends up squashed under SUV as hotel valet’s Sydney parking attempt goes horribly wrong

A hotel valet had a lucky escape today when the luxury sports car he was parking ended up underneath another parked car outside a Sydney hotel.

The valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under a sports utility vehicle outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the city's Darling Harbour, local media reported.

Emergency workers cut the valet driver out from the Porsche as a large crowd watched, according to local media.

Witness Jonathan Bayle told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he thought the incident was from a television show or a movie scene being shot.