Watch: Pope Francis heckled after addressing crowd at Catholic university in Chile

Pope Francis was heckled by a man as he visited the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile today.

The day began with Francis taking the Chilean state and the country's largest indigenous group to task over their failure to forge a truly unified nation, saying the government must do more than just negotiate "elegant" agreements and radical Mapuche factions must stop violence.

As the Pope prepared to leave the stage at the university, a man loudly heckled him but the crowd broke into loud applause drowning out the yelling.

At the university he spoke of searching "for more room for dialogue more than of confrontation, spaces for encounters more than of division."

Thousands of people lined the streets of Santiago to get a glimpse of the Pontiff as he made his way to the Nunciature where he will spend the evening.