 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Pope Francis comes to aid of stricken policewoman who fell from horse in Chile

share

Source:

Associated Press

Pope Francis came to the rescue of a policewoman who was thrown from her rearing horse in the town of Iquique in Chile today.

The pontiff gave her a blessing before she left for medical treatment.
Source: Associated Press

The woman had been part of a group of police on horseback who were parading alongside Pope Francis as he waved to crowds.

The pontiff gave her a blessing before she left for medical treatment.

After completing his trip to Chile, Pope Francis then landed in Peru where he will spend four days.

He was greeted off the plane by Peruvian President Pablo Kuczynski.

The Pope is expected to hold meetings with Kuczynski, who narrowly escaped impeachment in December after nationwide protests over his pardoning of former Peruvian strongman Alberto Fujimori.

The crowd broke into loud applause to try and drown out the yelling.
Source: Associated Press

Pope Francis' trip will also take him into the sweltering Amazon jungle to meet with indigenous communities.

The groups are hoping he will call on the state to grant them formal land rights and encourage the government to support the cleanup of rivers and land spoiled by illegal mining and deforestation.

Related

Accidents

Central and South America

00:27
The crowd broke into loud applause to try and drown out the yelling.

Watch: Pope Francis heckled after addressing crowd at Catholic university in Chile
00:40
Many in the South American nation are angry over his 2015 decision to appoint a Bishop close to a Reverend found guilty of abusing children.

Dozens arrested in Chile during protests against visit of Pope Francis
00:40
Many in the South American nation are angry over his 2015 decision to appoint a Bishop close to a Reverend found guilty of abusing children.

Chileans angry at visit of Pope Francis clash violently with police

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

00:09
2
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes after the Penrose overbridge.

Auckland rush hour mayhem: Pile-up blocks two lanes of Southern Motorway, separate crash in other direction

00:30
3
The Black Caps opener had the Basin Reserve on their feet in his innings of 100.

LIVE: Black Caps' seamers leave Pakistan in disarray in ODI series finale

00:17
4
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

5
38-year-old Shannon Watene is wanted by police.

Police on the lookout for Auckland man said to be 'actively avoiding police'


00:17
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

An eyewitness said the fog rolled in at "breakneck speed".

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

Ms Ardern says the baby is due in June of this year and Winston Peters will be in charge for six weeks after the birth.

00:09
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes after the Penrose overbridge.

Auckland rush hour mayhem: Pile-up blocks two lanes of Southern Motorway, separate crash in other direction

NZTA is asking drivers to avoid the route southbound and expect delays northbound.

01:25
The screen is made up of 175 LED panels and is far bigger than previous version.

Major investment in modernising news coverage sees TVNZ unveil huge new studio screen

The 17m-long screen which will be the backdrop to TVNZ news programmes from Monday.


01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 