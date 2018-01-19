Watch: Pope Francis comes to aid of stricken policewoman who fell from horse in Chile

Pope Francis came to the rescue of a policewoman who was thrown from her rearing horse in the town of Iquique in Chile today.

The woman had been part of a group of police on horseback who were parading alongside Pope Francis as he waved to crowds.

The pontiff gave her a blessing before she left for medical treatment.

After completing his trip to Chile, Pope Francis then landed in Peru where he will spend four days.

He was greeted off the plane by Peruvian President Pablo Kuczynski.

The Pope is expected to hold meetings with Kuczynski, who narrowly escaped impeachment in December after nationwide protests over his pardoning of former Peruvian strongman Alberto Fujimori.

Pope Francis' trip will also take him into the sweltering Amazon jungle to meet with indigenous communities.