Watch: 'Poor residents' - sickening six-year bedbug infestation found by pest controllers at London apartment

A pest controller has revealed the shocking conditions residents of a London apartment are living in, with a six-year bedbug infestation turning their bedroom into a nightmare.

A skin-crawling livestream was posted to Peter Bower-Davis' Facebook page last Wednesday, showing his Porter's Pest Control team at work tackling the mass bedbug invasion.

The footage shows a blanket on top of a bed covered in eggs, bedbugs and the blood of their human victims.

The apartment is part of an 135-complex residential building where 13 other dwellings are also under treatment for bedbugs, with many more expected to need pest control.

Mr Bower-Davis says in the video the infestation is "one of the worst that I've seen."

He also expresses disbelief that the couple who live in the apartment were sleeping in the bedbug-ridden room the night before.

"Last night they were sleeping in this bed.

"This is the bed that they have slept in every night, the two of them," hs says in disbelief.