Watch: Police seize $1.14 billion truckload of methamphetamine – largest haul in Australian history

A record 1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine has been seized in WA and eight men have been charged over the $1.14 billion (NZD) drug bust.



The six-month, multi-agency investigation is the biggest drug haul in Australian history, trumping the 903 kilograms seizure in Melbourne earlier this year.



Police allege a vessel called Valkoista arrived in Geraldton, in WA's Mid West region, about 2am on Thursday (local time) and the drugs were then offloaded into a white van just before 4am.



Officers intercepted the van as it reversed from the dock, allegedly finding 59 bags containing about 20kg of methamphetamine.



Police arrested the three people inside, including a 33-year-old man from southern Sydney and two other men from NSW, aged 38 and 52.



Officers also boarded Valkoista and arrested three crewmen including a 45-year- old man from the NSW Central Coast and two men from South Australia, aged 48 and 44.



A bag containing about 20kg of methamphetamine was found on the vessel.



Police believe the drugs originated from China and were destined for the east coast.



A further 20 search warrants were conducted at residential properties in Sydney, the NSW Central Coast and Adelaide.



Two men from South Australia, both aged 37, were later arrested at a Perth hotel.



Charges include importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, and possessing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug reasonably suspected of having been unlawfully imported.

