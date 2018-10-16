 

Watch: Police in California lure pig 'the size of a mini horse' home with Doritos

Associated Press
Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig "the size of a mini horse" back home.

The pig was running around a neighbourhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office received the call on Sunday.

One of the deputies, who had responded to previous calls about the pig and knew where to take him, had Doritos in her lunch bag.

Video shows her leaving a trail of the chips, which the pig followed.

He was returned to his pen, and deputies secured the gate.

Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig "the size of a mini horse" back home.
This image taken from CCTV video obtained by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet and made available on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, October 2.
Topics
Topics
US senator releases DNA test results in response to Donald Trump's 'Pocahontas' slurs

Associated Press
US Senator Elizabeth Warren released the results of a DNA analysis today that she said indicated she has some Native American heritage - a direct rebuttal to US President Donald Trump, who has long mocked her ancestral claims and repeatedly referred to her as "Pocahontas".

The Massachusetts Democrat and potential 2020 presidential contender challenged Trump to make good on his pledge to donate one million US dollars to charity if she provided proof of Native American heritage, a moment that was caught on video.

Trump falsely denied ever making the offer at a summer rally in Montana, where he said he would give a million dollars to charity, "paid for by Trump," if Warren takes the test "and it shows you're an Indian."

But when asked by reporters today, Trump said, "I didn't say that."

In an interview with The Associated Press in 2012, Warren said it was "family lore" that had convinced her of Native American ancestry. She said her mother and father were forced to elope because of her mother's heritage.

Warren faces Republican Geoff Diehl, who co-chaired Trump's Massachusetts presidential campaign, in the November 6 election.

The US President has long mocked Elizabeth Warren about her Indian ancestral claims. Now she has produced proof. Source: Associated Press
President Trump suggests 'rogue killers' responsible for murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Associated Press
President Donald Trump suggested today that "rogue killers" could be responsible for a Saudi journalist's disappearance after a personal phone call in which Trump said Saudi Arabia's King Salman strongly denied any knowledge of what happened to Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump also announced he'd dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Kingdom — and anywhere else necessary — to get to the bottom of the suspected murder of Khashoggi, who hasn't been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago.

The US president is under growing pressure to take action on the suspected murder of the Saudi writer, who has been living and working in the United States, including contributing to The Washington Post and writing columns critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Turkish officials say they believe Saudi agents killed and dismembered Khashoggi and Turkey has audio and video recordings of it.

The crown prince, ambitious, aggressive and just 33 in a kingdom long ruled by aging monarchs, has considerable weight in Saudi government actions. He and Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, have forged close ties.

The US President said he would inflict severe punishment if the kingdom was found responsible for Jamal Khashoggi’s death. Source: Breakfast

Trump said he had spent about 20 minutes on the phone with King Salman, the crown prince's 82-year-old father, who denied having any information about what had happened to Khashoggi.

"The king firmly denied any knowledge of it," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to survey hurricane damage in Florida and in Georgia. Trump said he didn't "want to get into (Salman's) mind," but told reporters: "it sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. I mean, who knows? We're going to try getting to the bottom of it very soon, but his was a flat denial."

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Trump called Pompeo Monday evening and asked him to meet face-to-face with Saudi leaders.

In Istanbul, meanwhile, investigators entered the consulate. Turkish officials said a joint probe was to be conducted by both Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but the makeup of the team was not immediately clear. The members arrived by unmarked police cars but said nothing to journalists waiting outside as they entered the building.

The kingdom has called the allegations of foul play "baseless" but has offered no evidence the writer left the consulate.

Trump tweeted early yesterday that Salman denied any knowledge of "whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen.'"

He made that point again and again as he left the White House, telling reporters, "All I can do is report what he told me."

"His denial to me could not have been stronger," Trump said, echoing language he has used to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials of meddling in the 2016 election that sent Trump to the White House. US intelligence officials have reported they are certain the interference took place in an effort to hurt Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Trump promised "severe punishment" for whoever was to blame in a 60 Minutes interview that aired yesterday. But he has said repeatedly that he does not want to halt a proposed $110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia — as some in Congress have said he should — because it would harm the US economically..

Saudi Arabia has pledged to retaliate economically for any US punitive action.

Trump said he'd made clear the stakes.

"The world is watching, the world is talking. This is very important to get to the bottom of it," Trump said. "I think he understands that very well."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin still plans to attend a previously scheduled Saudi conference this week to address terrorist financing, but those plans could change as the investigation progresses, said White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

Senators Marco Rubio and Jeff Flake, members of the Foreign Relations Committee, have said Congress is prepared to move quickly and firmly if Trump fails to adequately respond to Khashoggi's disappearance. Rubio said Sunday that US-Saudi relations may need to be "completely revised."

"There's not enough money in the world for us to buy back our credibility on human rights if we do not move forward and take swift action," Rubio said on CBS' Face the Nation.

More than 20 Republican and Democratic senators instructed Trump last week to order an investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance under legislation that authorises sanctions for perpetrators of extrajudicial killings, torture or other gross human rights violations.

Khashoggi had been living in self-exile in Virginia for the past year.

It’s believed Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside his country’s embassy in Turkey, causing a diplomatic crisis. Source: Breakfast
