TODAY |

Watch: Police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

Hong Kong's protest movement took a violent turn today as police launched tear gas at protestors after a massive march continued late into the evening, and subway riders were attacked by masked assailants who apparently were targeting pro-democracy demonstrators.

The firing of the tear gas was the latest confrontation between police and protestors who have taken to the streets for over a month to fight a proposed extradition bill and call for electoral reforms in the Chinese territory.

The march had been peaceful when it reached its police-designated end point in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district in the late afternoon, but thousands continued onward, at various points occupying key government and business districts. They then headed for the Liaison Office, which represents China's Communist Party-led central government within the city.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Demonstrators marched past a designated area, towards China’s central government offices. Source: Breakfast

Protestors threw eggs at the building and spray-painted its surrounding surveillance cameras. China's national emblem, which adorns the front of the Liaison Office, was splattered with black ink. The Liaison Office said in comments published on Chinese state media that the acts "openly challenged the authority of the central government and touched the bottom line of the 'one country, two systems' principle."

Later, police threw tear gas canisters at protestors to try to disperse them. Protestors scattered, some heading back in the direction of a key business and retail district. Police remained in place, protecting themselves with shields. Police said on their official social media accounts that protestors threw bricks and petrol bombs at them and attacked the central police station.

Hong Kong media released video showing masked assailants attacking commuters in a subway station. Among those attacked were protestors clad in their trademark black clothing and yellow hard hats.

The attackers, meanwhile, were dressed in white with black masks pulled over their heads. Yesterday, demonstrators wore white at a counter-rally in support of police.

Footage from Apple Daily showed the attackers using umbrellas to beat people in the station and inside a subway car. Subway passengers filmed by Stand News and iCABLE angrily accused police officers of not intervening in the attack. Stand News reporter Gwyneth Ho said on Facebook that she suffered minor injuries to her hands and shoulder, and was dizzy from a head injury. The South China Morning Post reported several people were bleeding following the attacks, and that seven people were sent to the hospital.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement shortly after midnight that commuters were attacked at a subway station in the city's Yuen Long neighborhood, leading to "confrontations and injuries."

The statement also said some "radical protestors initiated a series of violent acts ... despite repeated warnings" by police. They said the acts included hurling petrol bombs, setting fires and throwing bricks.

Riot police officer point weapons during confrontation with protesters in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press

"This is absolutely unacceptable to Hong Kong as a society that observes the rule of law," the statement said, referring to the acts of the subway attackers as well as the protestors.

Organisers said 430,000 people participated in today's march, while police said there were 138,000 during the procession's "peak period."

Large protests began early last month in opposition to a contentious extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to stand trial in mainland China, where critics say their rights would be compromised.

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, has declared the extradition bill dead, but protestors are dissatisfied with her refusal to formally withdraw the legislation. Some are also calling for her to resign amid growing concerns about the steady erosion of civil rights in the city.

Protesters react to tear gas during a confrontation with riot police in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51.
Silver Ferns win Netball World Cup after brilliant final against Australia
2
Taurua has taken the Silver Ferns from an all-time low to a World Cup final.
'Very lucky as Kiwis to have her' – Silver Ferns hail impact of coach Noeline Taurua
3
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
4
Mystery surrounds the four cuts to the cables which caused Tonga to lose internet and mobile phone service.
Tonga keeps close eye on Turkish tanker after it allegedly plunged country into communication blackout
5
The 25-year-old is accused of killing her 57-year-old mother in front of her own 4-year-old child.
Aussie woman charged with decapitating her mother in front of four-year-old
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:24
The 25-year-old is accused of killing her 57-year-old mother in front of her own 4-year-old child.

Aussie woman charged with decapitating her mother in front of four-year-old
FILE - This Jan. 10, 2017 file photo shows British Airways planes parked at Heathrow Airport in London. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, British Airways said it is canceling flights to Cairo for a week for unspecified security reasons. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

British Airways, Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights

Five people injured, two critically, after heater explodes in New South Wales

Two men sought by UK police after suspected tear gas released on London train