 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Police declare terminal at Kuala Lumpur's airport safe after sweep for possible traces of poison

share

Source:

Associated Press

Malaysia's health minister said today autopsy results suggested a nerve agent caused "very serious paralysis" that killed the exiled half brother of North Korea's leader, as police completed a sweep of the budget terminal where he was poisoned and declared it safe of any toxin.

The toxic chemical, 'VX', was used to kill Kim Jong Un's exiled half-brother Kim Jong Nam.
Source: Associated Press

The investigation has unleashed a serious diplomatic fight between Malaysia and North Korea, a prime suspect in the February 14 killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

Yesterday's revelation by Malaysian police that the banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent was used to kill Kim raised the stakes significantly in a case that has broad geopolitical implications.

Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam said the state chemistry department's finding of the VX toxin confirmed the hospital's autopsy result that suggested a "chemical agent caused very serious paralysis" that led to death "in a very short period of time."

The VX agent can lead to death very quickly in high doses, he said.

The killing of Kim Jong Nam took place amid crowds of travellers at Kuala Lumpur's airport and appeared to be a well-planned hit.

Kim died on the way to a hospital, within hours of the attack.

Tens of thousands of passengers have passed through the airport since the apparent assassination was carried out.

No areas were cordoned off, and protective measures were not taken.

Mr Subramaniam said there have been no reports so far of anyone else being sickened by the toxin.

Late Saturday, however, police said they would begin a sweep of the budget terminal where Kim was attacked to check for traces of VX.

The sweep started overnight, involving officers from the police's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear teams, as well as the fire department's hazardous materials unit and the government's atomic energy board. 

Abdul Samah Mat, the police official leading the investigations, said a two-hour sweep by more than a dozen officers in protective gear detected no hazardous material.

He said the budget terminal is "free from any form of contamination of hazardous material" and declared it a "safe zone."

Malaysia hasn't directly accused the North Korean government of being behind the attack, but officials have said four North Korean men provided two women with poison to carry it out.

The four men fled Malaysia shortly after the killing, while the women, one from Indonesia and the other Vietnamese were arrested.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:08
1

Watch: Paris site of All Blacks great Ali Williams alleged back of a car attempt to buy cocaine


2
18 July 2003, Netball World Championship, New Zealand Silver Ferns vs Samoa, Independence Park Stadium, Kingston, Jamica. Tania Dalton. Pic: Sandra Teddy/Photosport

Former Silver Fern Tania Dalton in critical condition in Auckland Hospital

00:50
3
The Lord of the Rings actor told Graham Norton a story about his pounamu, given to him in NZ, but couldn’t quite say the word right.

Watch: Sir Ian McKellen shares hilarious story about Harry Potter star with Graham Norton but fails to pronounce Maori word correctly


00:32
4
An Auckland police officer found 13 family members packed into a four wheel drive, eight of whom were not restrained.

Watch: Cop talks of 'shock' and 'disbelief' at finding eight unrestrained children in packed 4WD on Auckland motorway

5

'His legacy will live on forever' - Friends and family remember Kiwi man killed in Japan avalanche

00:45
The Labour candidate celebrated her Mt Albert by-election victory in the Auckland electorate last night.

Video: Jacinda Ardern focused on September election after Mt Albert win: 'Now the real work begins'

After sweeping to victory in Auckland last night Ms Ardern says "real change comes when Labour is in government".

01:08

Watch: Paris site of All Blacks great Ali Williams alleged back of a car attempt to buy cocaine

Williams was arrested with former Wallaby James O'Connor who allegedly tried to buy the drug alongside the New Zealander.

00:42
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Ardern won by 8,500 votes and also received a congratulatory message from her closest competition in Greens' Julie Genter.

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ