Watch: Plane's nose pierces office block wall after blowing off airport runway in Malta

A private plane has crashed into an office block after blowing off an airport tarmac in Malta on Thursday.

The plane can be seen with its nose poking into the side of an office block following the crash.
Source: Facebook / Ruben Caruana

The unnoccupied aircraft became lodged in the walls of a nearby office block after heavy winds loosened the wheel chock preventing the plane from moving in Malta International Airport, Malta Today reported.

The Dassualt Falcon 7X plane, registered in Bermuda, is said to be owned by the former deputy chairman of the UK Conservative Party, Michael Ashcroft.

The Bureau of Air Accident Investigation has launched an investigation following the incident.



