Watch: Plane slumped on tarmac after landing gear collapses on landing

The landing gear on a small passenger plane flying from Edinburgh collapsed as it landed in high winds at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport today.

The heavy landing came as powerful winds battered the Netherlands, causing traffic chaos, but no other major incidents.

Schiphol Airport said that no one was injured in the incident.

The right landing gear of the twin-prop aircraft operated by Flybe collapsed as it touched down, Dutch news sites reported.

Schiphol said in a statement that 59 people were on the plane.

Flybe confirmed "an incident" at Schiphol involving flight BE1284 from Edinburgh to Amsterdam.

Powerful winds battered parts of northern Europe, disrupting transport and killing a woman who was hit by flying debris in central England.