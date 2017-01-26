 

Watch: 'Pitbulls get a bad rap' but loving dog places her newborn litter in foster carer's lap

A US woman fostering a pregnant pitbull has had her faith in the breed confirmed after the dog carried her new litter of pups over to her one by one.

The bonding experience was unlike any other Stevoni Doyle of Utah has experienced in over a decade of fostering dogs.
Source: YouTube/ Stevoni Doyle

Stevoni Doyle of Utah told KUTV 2 News she has fostered dogs for more than a decade but has never had one do what the two-year-old neglected pitbull did this week after giving birth to a litter of 11 puppies.

As the puppies would cry, Grayce would pick them up, carry them to Ms Doyle and place them in her lap.

"She picked them all up one by one. She laid on me and wanted me to love her too. She would crawl on my lap and nurse her puppies if I would let her," she said.

The bonding experience was unlike any other and she wanted to adopt more pregnant dogs.

"There's something about saving a dog's life and giving affection. It's so different when you have a pregnant momma."

Ms Doyle, who rescued Grayce through a pet adoption organisation, said pitbulls get a bad rap but it's not the breed that is the problem.

"I love any breed. They aren't handled right. They have such a bad rap. How can people say pitbulls are awful dogs, if she is doing this and bringing me her puppies after only three weeks of knowing me."

