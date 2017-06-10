Watch: Pilot holds on for his life after US hot air balloon launch goes horribly wrong

Authorities say one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accident.

The accident happened Thursday evening during the 150th anniversary celebration for the town of Chatsworth, about 100 miles (160km) southwest of Chicago.

The Pantagraph in Bloomington reports four balloons were preparing to launch when the incident occurred.

Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said a gust of wind "caused one balloon to lift up."

Childress said the balloon's basket tipped and the pilot fell out.

The sheriff said the pilot was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening and that no one else was injured.