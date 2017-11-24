Watch: Philadelphia mayor calls Donald Trump a 'punk and a bully'

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called US President Donald Trump a "punk and a bully", and said his family "didn't do a good job raising" Donald Trump.

Kenney spoke at Philadelphia City Hall, responding to the administration's decision to remove Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants in 18 months.

The change means about 59,000 Haitian immigrants may have to return to Haiti, despite devastating conditions in that country from hurricanes and an earthquake that hit the Caribbean country in 2010.