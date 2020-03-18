Watch: Penguins set free to wander US aquarium after coronavirus shutdown

While the coronavirus outbreak is forcing mass shutdowns around the world, one US aquarium is using it as an opportunity to take their penguins on a field trip.

Three rockhopper penguins at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago have been let loose to wander through the rest of the facility while it is shut down during the pandemic.

In a series of videos released by the aquarium on social media, the penguins can be seen exploring and checking out the other animals that live in their home.

Bonded pair Edward and Annie enjoyed a beautiful date in the rotunda, waddling through as sharks cruised behind glass beside them.

They also checked out the main information desk before returning to their enclosure.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Wellington, the oldest penguin at the aquarium, particularly enjoyed checking out the fishes, the aquarium says.

As well as being cute, the field trip has a practical purpose for the penguins.

"Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals," Shedd Aquarium told media in a statement.

"Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."

The aquarium has closed its doors to the public for two weeks as part of citywide measures to contain Covid-19.