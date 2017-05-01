Watch: Pedestrians flee in terror as 12-storey building is demolished without warning

Pedestrians fled in terror as a 12-storey building was blown up by a demolition team in southern China.

Video shows people running from the area in the city of Changzhou, apparently not forewarned that the building on a busy street was about to come down.

Their screams are heard as the building suddenly falls and huge clouds of dust rise, obliterating it from view, the vision from last week's demolition shows.

People flee across a nearby car park as the dust envelopes everything in its path, and vision from another angle shows the building pancake.

A spokesman for Changzhou city authority said officials made sure the building was empty and traffic in the area was stopped, local news agency Sina reported.

But the video shows many pedestrians apparently didn't know the demolition was coming.