 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Pedestrian bridge in Mumbai collapses during heavy rain

share

Source:

Associated Press

At least five people were injured when part of a pedestrian bridge at a Mumbai train station collapsed during morning rush hour amid heavy rains, officials said, as authorities struggled to restore the busy station.

Thankfully, no-one was killed when the bridge came crashing down.
Source: Breakfast

Hours after the incident, a platform at another rail station in Mumbai, India's financial capital, caught fire due to a short circuit, police said. No casualties were immediately reported.

In the first mishap, a concrete slab fell onto empty train tracks at the Andheri station, damaging part of the platform roof and high-tension electric wires. Rescuers cut through the concrete and iron of the fallen slab, while engineers worked to restore power and train services.

Continuing rains hampered rescue and relief operations. The overpass connects the eastern and western portions of the railways station, and the collapse stranded passengers during the morning rush.

Railroad spokesman Ravinder Bhakar said no trains were passing in the area at the time of the collapse. He said the incessant rains seemed to have caused cracks in the bridge, resulting in the collapse. Aaj Tak television news channel said the bridge was more than 50 years old.

Police official Yaibhav Nigade said at least five people who were walking on the bridge were injured and hospitalised. He said all the people trapped in the debris had been rescued, but that rescue teams using sniffer dogs were still searching the debris.

Nigade did not say how many people had been trapped.

Related

Accidents

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Watch: England defy history, book World Cup quarter-final spot via dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia

2
Cash, New Zealand currency

Solo mum wins High Court case against Ministry of Social Development who unlawfully claimed her loans were income

00:29
3
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Filipino player tried to trip Aussie player, before mass brawl that shocked the sporting world

03:08
4
Boeing estimates an additional 637,000 pilots will be needed worldwide over the next 20 years.

Air New Zealand looks to head off global pilot shortage set to dramatically impact aviation

00:22
5
The deaths took place at a neo-natal unit in Chester in 2015 and 2016.

English female health worker arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies

00:15
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Watch: England defy history, book World Cup quarter-final spot via dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia

The Three Lions have claimed a 4-3 shootout win to advance in Russia.

01:55
In the month since World Ocean Day, running meets have been held in major cities including London, LA, Shanghai and Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Israel Dagg and Tyla Nathan-Wong get behind running campaign aiming to raise funds for saving the oceans

The pair are doing their bit for the environment.


04:06
Helen Beaumont, the head of strategic policy at Christchurch City Council, says they are receiving fewer complaints about the taste of the city’s water than they were in April and May.

Fewer complaints about Christchurch's chlorinated water, council says

Introducing chlorine to supply had caused a particularly bad taste in April and May.


04:30
Couples earning up to $180,000 will be eligible under the Government's housing scheme.

'It shows how hard it is to buy a house in Auckland' - 1 NEWS political editor on salary limit for KiwiBuild scheme

Couples earning up to $180,000 will be eligible under the Government's housing scheme.


01:50
The UK study found coffee drinkers had a slightly lower risk of early death, than those who abstained

Wellington baristas welcome research showing drinking coffee is linked to longer life

"It would be good to tell them there’s something in the beans that are beneficial for their health."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 