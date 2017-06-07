Watch: Peacock with expensive taste smashes through liquor store

An American liquor store owner can be seen wrestling with a peacock who walked into his Los Angeles store and caused havoc.

Rani Ghanem struggled to catch the bird for 90 minutes, telling Fox 6 he tried to guide her out of the store at first but she "spooked and flew directly towards him."

She then flies to a top shelf out of reach.

An animal control officer arrived on the scene and the female peacock was eventually captured.