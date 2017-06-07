Watch: Peacock with expensive taste smashes through liquor store

Source:
An American liquor store owner can be seen wrestling with a peacock who walked into his Los Angeles store and caused havoc.
Rani Ghanem struggled to catch the bird for 90 minutes, telling Fox 6 he tried to guide her out of the store at first but she "spooked and flew directly towards him."
She then flies to a top shelf out of reach.
An animal control officer arrived on the scene and the female peacock was eventually captured.
It wasn't before she had rattled through shelves of booze, smashing at least $500 worth of champagne.
