 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Passengers cheer as 'intoxicated and disruptive' Aussie man carried off Qantas flight by six security guards

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Passengers forced to disembark from a Qantas flight in Bangkok clapped and cheered as an Australian man who'd allegedly been arguing with a crew member on board was carried back to the terminal by security guards.

Delayed passengers clap and cheer as the man is carried through the Bangkok terminal from the plane bound for Sydney.
Source: Nine

Video published online by Australia's 9 News today shows six guards carrying the man into the terminal and past waiting passengers.

He was handcuffed as the guards carried him, holding his arms and legs.

Nine News quoted a Qantas spokesperson as saying Qantas Flight 24 operating from Bangkok to Sydney was delayed by approximately three hours after an intoxicated and disruptive passenger repeatedly failed to follow crew directions shortly after boarding.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:54
1
There were postcard perfect conditions for many, but not all enjoyed the view.

LIVE: Regional flights from Wellington Airport suspended as icy storm wreaks havoc on country

00:23
2
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

00:13
3
The video posted online by a Christchurch health blogger has been viewed 35 million times.

Watch: These cute Kiwi babies laughing on fitness machine sends internet into meltdown!

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

5
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

01:30
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.

02:54
There were postcard perfect conditions for many, but not all enjoyed the view.

LIVE: Regional flights from Wellington Airport suspended as icy storm wreaks havoc on country

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ