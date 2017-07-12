Watch: Passengers cheer as 'intoxicated and disruptive' Aussie man carried off Qantas flight by six security guards

Source:
Passengers forced to disembark from a Qantas flight in Bangkok clapped and cheered as an Australian man who'd allegedly been arguing with a crew member on board was carried back to the terminal by security guards.
Video published online by Australia's 9 News today shows six guards carrying the man into the terminal and past waiting passengers.
He was handcuffed as the guards carried him, holding his arms and legs.
Nine News quoted a Qantas spokesperson as saying Qantas Flight 24 operating from Bangkok to Sydney was delayed by approximately three hours after an intoxicated and disruptive passenger repeatedly failed to follow crew directions shortly after boarding.
