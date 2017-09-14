Watch: Passenger jet makes multiple stomach-churning attempts to land in wild 130km/h winds in Amsterdam

A storm that has already battered much of northern Europe showed its true power on an airport runway after a teetering passenger jet was forced to make multiple heart-stopping attempts to land in the Netherlands.

Dramatic footage on the runway of Amsterdam Airport Schipholl captured the jet fighting 130km/h winds from Storm Aileen as it tried to execute a crosswind landing yesterday.

If fliers weren't nervous enough already, the pilot opted to pull out of his first two attempts of the technique pilots use known as a 'crab' landing.

The plane is deliberately brought in sideways to keep the nose lined up with the runway.

The pilot eventually landed the plane safely on his third attempt.