 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Watch: Passenger jet makes multiple stomach-churning attempts to land in wild 130km/h winds in Amsterdam

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A storm that has already battered much of northern Europe showed its true power on an airport runway after a teetering passenger jet was forced to make multiple heart-stopping attempts to land in the Netherlands.

The plane was attempting to land while Storm Aileen raged on.
Source: BBC

Dramatic footage on the runway of Amsterdam Airport Schipholl captured the jet fighting 130km/h winds from Storm Aileen as it tried to execute a crosswind landing yesterday.

If fliers weren't nervous enough already, the pilot opted to pull out of his first two attempts of the technique pilots use known as a 'crab' landing.

The plane is deliberately brought in sideways to keep the nose lined up with the runway.

The pilot eventually landed the plane safely on his third attempt.

Other video that may interest:

Amid gusts of over 100km/h, an earlier flight didn't land, but this one did. And those aboard let the pilot know their appreciation.
Source: Supplied
Keen astro-photographers were treated to the flight of a lifetime – imagery from Dr Ian Griffin, Taichi Nakamura, Stephen Voss, and Mark Gee.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:51
Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

00:55
The Labour leader says her party is balancing "the need for urgency" and giving Kiwis certainty they're asking for.

Watch: 'My call' - Jacinda Ardern takes responsibility for pulling the plug on tax plan

Labour leader does massive flip-flop over concerns they're losing votes over tax clarity.

01:23
The TOP leaders says the 'party vote is the most important vote'.

Watch: Gareth Morgan defiant in face of low TOP poll ratings days out from the election

The latest poll puts TOP well below the 5 per cent threshold to get into Parliament.

02:11
Kaitaia could get funding for a sports centre if Labour win, while National has promised a velodrome upgrade for Whanganui.

Bill English to meet Gisborne farmers, Jacinda Ardern on the West Coast as parties await latest 1 NEWS poll

The results of the latest 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll will be unveiled this evening.

00:26
The 73-year-old New Zealand star stopped performing over a year ago but has now officially retired.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa announces retirement from opera singing

The 73 year old star actually stopped performing over a year ago but now she's making it official.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 