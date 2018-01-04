 

Watch: Passenger with asthma stands on Ryanair plane's wing after needing to get some fresh air

A passenger and asthma sufferer on a delayed Ryanair flight from London, fed up waiting to get off the plane after it landed in Malaga, Spain, surprised fellow passengers by using the emergency exit to jump onto a wing to get a breath of fresh air.

The incident on New Year's Day took place 30 minutes after the flight from Stansted Airport landed.
Source: Associated Press

The incident on New Year's Day took place 30 minutes after the flight from Stansted Airport landed.

The man, who has not been named but is said to be a non-Spanish citizen, was coaxed back onto the plane while police were called.

Fellow passenger Fernando del Valle Villalobos, who videoed the incident, said he heard the man say he got fed up waiting. "I was astonished," del Valle, 25, told The Associated Press.

He said the passengers were standing in the aisle waiting to get off the plane when the man "very calmly asked permission to get past, opened the emergency exit, looked out, saw the wing, went back for his back-pack."

Later, he said the captain came out and asked the man why he had done it and del Valle heard him say clearly that he was sick of waiting inside. The passengers, except the man in question, were kept a further 15 minutes on the plane before being let off.

Raj Mistry, who was reportedly sitting next to the man told the Daily Mail the man left the plane because he needed air.

"It seems nobody noticed that the man who decided to exit the plane was suffering from asthma," he said.

Mr Mistry also said the man was using an inhaler a few times throughout the flight. 

"He also took medication just before the flight took off."

Police said Wednesday (local time) that they have opened a complaint against the man for breaching security.

Ryanair said the incident was now in the hands of Spanish authorities.

